BOW, N.H. (AP) — A pickup truck full of peanut butter could help hungry New Hampshire kids get out of a jam this summer.

The New Hampshire Food Bank is hoping to collect enough jars of peanut butter to fill several Ford F-150 pickup trucks in the next four weeks as part of the national Ford Peanut Butter Drive.

Eileen Liponis, the food bank’s director, says summer can be a difficult time for many children who rely on free and reduced-price meals served at schools.

The Ford Motor Company Fund started its national peanut butter drive in 2014 and has collected enough since then to spread on more than 2.5 million sandwiches.

Donations can be made at Grappone Ford in Bow or online .