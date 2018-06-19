A Florida man has been found guilty of kicking a sheriff's deputy and a police dog
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been found guilty of kicking a sheriff’s deputy and a police dog.
The News-Press reports 52-year-old Dennis Lamar Flint was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for the assault. A State Attorney’s Office release says Lee County Sheriff deputies responded to a call about a crash last November and found an abandoned, damaged car. A K-9 unit found Flint in a nearby backyard.
The release says deputies attempted to arrest Flint, who then kicked a deputy in the chest four times. It says Flint was then shocked with a stun gun that “appeared to have virtually no effect” and bit by a K-9. It says he kicked the dog twice and punched another deputy in the arm.
Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com