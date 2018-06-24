HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed at least 7 people and left 12 others missing in northern Vietnam.
In the worst hit province of Lai Chau, 5 people were killed and authorities have been mobilizing forces to search for the 12 missing, the provincial government said in a statement Monday.
The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said in a statement that two people were killed in neighboring Ha Giang province when their house collapsed. Landslides have interrupted traffic in some areas, it added.
Heavy rains are forecast to continue in the region for the next two days.
Floods and storms kill hundreds each year in the Southeast Asian country and cause millions of dollars in damages.