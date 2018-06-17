Authorities say a house fire in Pennsylvania's capital city claimed the life of a woman and injured three children as well as three firefighters over the weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire in Pennsylvania’s capital city claimed the life of a woman and injured three children as well as three firefighters over the weekend.

Fire officials in Harrisburg say units responding to the 7:45 a.m. Saturday blaze reported the first floor of the building in flames.

A woman was found dead on the second floor of the home directly above the fire. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Three children were able to escape through second-story windows with the aid of two men.

One child was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital burn unit, another to Hershey Medical Center and a third was treated at Harrisburg Hospital. Their ages weren’t released.

Three firefighters were also treated for injuries. The flames also damaged adjacent buildings, displacing two people.