Authorities say a house fire in Pennsylvania's capital city claimed the life of a woman and injured three children as well as three firefighters over the weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire in Pennsylvania’s capital city claimed the life of a woman and injured three children as well as three firefighters over the weekend.
Fire officials in Harrisburg say units responding to the 7:45 a.m. Saturday blaze reported the first floor of the building in flames.
A woman was found dead on the second floor of the home directly above the fire. Her name wasn’t immediately released.
Three children were able to escape through second-story windows with the aid of two men.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Sally Hemings gets her due at Monticello
- Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded VIEW
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- 7-meter-long python swallows Indonesian woman
One child was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital burn unit, another to Hershey Medical Center and a third was treated at Harrisburg Hospital. Their ages weren’t released.
Three firefighters were also treated for injuries. The flames also damaged adjacent buildings, displacing two people.