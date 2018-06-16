Fire department officials say crews had to rescue guests of a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel after a power outage left them stuck in elevators
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fire department officials say crews had to rescue guests of a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel after a power outage left them stuck in elevators.
The Clark County Fire Department says crews responded to the Circus Circus casino-hotel after receiving a report of a power outage around 8:20 p.m. Friday.
The department says crews got everyone out of the elevators by 9:15 p.m. Power was restored about 15 minutes later.
MGM Resorts International operates the property. Spokesman Brian Ahern tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal crews are working to determine what caused the power outage.
Officials say no injuries were reported.