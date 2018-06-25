Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A team of federal law enforcement officers entered the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland to secure government property as protesters continued a demonstration against Trump administration immigration policies.

Federal Protective Service spokesman Rob Sperling says officers entered the building at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Protesters did not try to stop them.

Sperling says it’s a precautionary move, and there’s no indication that activists camped outside the facility have entered it.

Portland’s ICE headquarters has been the site of a round-the-clock protest since June 17. The occupation grew in size early last week and the building has been closed since Wednesday.

Sperling says there’s no timeframe for when employees will return.

