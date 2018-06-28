PORTLAND — Federal officers in Portland moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.

Federal Protective Service spokesman Rob Sperling said in a statement that law enforcement began clearing a camp at sunrise Thursday. Media reports say officers took some protesters into custody.

There have been no reports of violence.

The group rallying under the moniker Occupy ICE PDX began its round-the-clock demonstration June 17. Protesters want to abolish ICE and end the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Officials closed the office a few days into the occupation because of safety concerns. On Monday, they warned protesters to stop blocking entrances.