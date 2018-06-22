BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials have approved Idaho’s request to loosen field burning rules that backers say offer more flexibility to disperse smoke away from people but that health advocates say will lead to breathing problems for some area residents.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this week issued a final rule that allows field burning in the state during worse air quality thresholds for ozone starting July 19.

Field burning rids fields of stubble and pests. In Idaho, it runs from March to September, with about 35,000 acres (14,000 hectares) to 45,000 acres (18,000 hectares) burned annually.

Rural areas can have high background ozone levels, and health advocates say combining increased ozone with particulate matter caused by field burning can trigger health problems in children, the elderly, and those with lung diseases.