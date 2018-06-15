An Amber Alert has been cancelled for four boys who were taken by their father, who has allegedly threatened them

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and threatened four of his children from St. Paul.

The boys — ages 6, 7, 8, and 9 — were found safe shortly after an Amber Alert had been issued Friday.

St. Paul police say the boys appear to be unharmed and were being examined by medical personnel.

The man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and terroristic threats.

The incident began Friday afternoon after the man drove off with the four boys in a minivan. Authorities issued an Amber Alert about three hours later. The man and children were then found by a St. Paul police officer in Inver Grove Heights.