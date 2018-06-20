Authorities say a fast-moving fire roared through three buildings in northern New Jersey, killing a woman and displacing more than a dozen residents

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire roared through three buildings in northern New Jersey, killing a woman and displacing more than a dozen residents.

The fire in Bayonne broke out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and soon spread to the two other structures. Dozens of firefighters then fought the blaze for several hours before it was brought under control.

The woman who died in the blaze apparently lived in the building where the fire began. Her name has not been released.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.