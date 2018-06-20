Authorities say a fast-moving fire roared through three buildings in northern New Jersey, killing a woman and displacing more than a dozen residents
BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire roared through three buildings in northern New Jersey, killing a woman and displacing more than a dozen residents.
The fire in Bayonne broke out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and soon spread to the two other structures. Dozens of firefighters then fought the blaze for several hours before it was brought under control.
The woman who died in the blaze apparently lived in the building where the fire began. Her name has not been released.
Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
- What separation from parents does to children: 'The effect is catastrophic'
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.