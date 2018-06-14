A jury has awarded $29.5 million to the family of a northwest Iowa woman who died after she had an allergic reaction to a dye she was given for a medical scan

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — A jury has awarded $29.5 million to the family of a northwest Iowa woman who died after she had an allergic reaction to a dye she was given for a medical scan.

The Sioux County jury made the negligence award Wednesday to the family of 40-year-old Carrie DeJongh. She died June 9, 2015, after receiving the dye at Sioux Center Health in Sioux Center.

Her attorney Nicholas Rowley says DeJongh went into anaphylactic shock and lost consciousness upon receiving the contrast dye for a CT scan. Rowley says Dr. Roy Slice gave her an antihistamine drug but didn’t immediately take her vital signs or administer epinephrine, which could have countered her shock.

The doctor and Sioux Center Health denied the negligence allegations.