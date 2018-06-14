More than a dozen Arkansans with relatives in the state's prison system aired a number of complaints at a legislative meeting, telling lawmakers about a lack of rehabilitation, unwieldy visitation procedures and shabby health care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — More than a dozen Arkansans with relatives in the state’s prison system have aired their complaints at a legislative meeting, telling lawmakers about a lack of rehabilitation, unwieldy visitation procedures and shabby health care.

A subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council set up Thursday’s meeting to address a variety of problems in the state-run prison system, including killings and contraband.

After a number of people complained that their loved ones were receiving inadequate health care, department officials said that there is always room for improvement. But Correction Department Director Wendy Kelley also said that inmates sometimes lie.

Correction officials say they had hoped a larger staff would make prisons safer and also discussed the steps correctional officer take to prevent increased smuggling of K2, a dangerous synthetic drug.