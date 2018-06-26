GATESVILLE, Texas (AP) — Emergency crews are converging on a Central Texas hospital where a large explosion has been reported.
The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a construction site at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville, 36 miles (58 kilometers) west of Waco, Texas.
Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham told KWTX-TV of Waco that there were injuries, but she didn’t have any totals or information on severity. She said she hadn’t heard of any deaths.
Witnesses say the explosion happened when a generator exploded in an addition to the hospital that was under construction.
A spokesman for the Texas-New Mexico Power Company says the explosion knocked out power for a large portion of the city.
Patients were being evacuated from the hospital and from two nearby nursing homes.