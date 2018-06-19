St. Louis County authorities say a 70-year-old Green Park woman died from heat-related issues when her home's air-conditioning stopped working

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County authorities say a 70-year-old Green Park woman died from heat-related issues when her home’s air-conditioning stopped working.

The county’s medical examiner’s office said Tuesday the woman was found dead last Thursday by a family member. Her name was not released.

Suzanee McCune, spokeswoman for the office, says the woman’s air conditioning apparently stopped working Thursday. She had made an appointment to have it repaired the night before she died.

