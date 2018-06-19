A former deputy sheriff from West Virginia has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge
The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 42-year-old Terry Lee Powell of Point Pleasant pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a stolen firearm.
Powell is a former Mason County deputy sheriff.
The release said Powell admitted taking a World War II-era pistol during a 2015 investigation in Ashton. Prosecutors said Powell sold it for $2,500 to a man who later pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering.
The release said Mason County Sheriff Gregory Powers was investigating Powell when he learned of evidence discovered by state police. He referred the case to state police for criminal investigation.
Powell is to be sentenced Sept. 18.