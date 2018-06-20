A former New Jersey high school teacher who resigned after posting anti-gay comments on her Facebook page has settled a discrimination lawsuit against the school district
UNION, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey high school teacher who resigned after posting anti-gay comments on her Facebook page has settled a discrimination lawsuit against the school district.
The Union Township school district recently agreed to pay Jenye “Viki” Knox $132,500 to settle the claims.
Knox sued the district in federal court in 2013 claiming religious and racial discrimination. She also cited free speech and other civil rights violations and denial of due process.
In Facebook posts made in 2011, the then-Union High School teacher called homosexuality a “perverted spirit” and a “sin” that “breeds like cancer.”
She was suspended without pay from her tenured position as a special education teacher. She later resigned, citing health problems caused by the suspension.
A confidentiality clause prevents both sides from discussing the settlement.