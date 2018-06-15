The former administrator of a South Carolina town has pleaded guilty to conspiracy in an embezzlement investigation

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported former Kiawah Island town administrator Tumiko Rucker pleaded guilty conspiracy to commit wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Charleston on Thursday.

The town’s former treasurer, Harrison Kenneth Gunnells, pleaded guilty last month to the same charge involving the theft of about $200.000.

Rucker and Gunnells face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when they are sentenced later.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said Rucker and Gunnells had “complete control” over the town’s finance department with little or no oversight when they carried out their scheme between 2011 and 2015. DeHart says the mayor and town council were unaware of the scheme.

