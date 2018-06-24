KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — A former Alaska pastor and retired school teacher has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
The Ketchikan Daily News reports Douglas Edwards entered the plea Friday after being indicted Thursday by a Ketchikan grand jury on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Edwards’ attorney, Julie Willoughby, did not respond to an attempt for comment by the Daily News.
The charges relate to incidents that allegedly occurred with a 14-year-old girl in 2017 at Ketchikan High School, the basement of First Baptist Church in Ketchikan and Edwards’ residence.
Edwards’ trial is set for Sept. 17.
Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com