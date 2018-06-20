A federal grand jury has indicted a former Oregon State student accused of threatening a campus shooting in a series of tweets
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An ex-student accused of threatening a shooting at Oregon State University has been indicted on a federal charge.
Christopher Strahan is scheduled to be arraigned in Eugene next week on a single count of making threatening communications.
Authorities were alerted in February of threatening tweets posted by username “Hard Belly Dorm.” Detectives identified the 22-year-old Strahan as the owner of the username and arrested him.
Strahan had been arrested a year earlier for threatening a campus shooting. Strahan pleaded guilty to second-degree disorderly conduct, and was sentenced to 20 days in jail and probation.
Strahan attended Oregon State from 2014 to 2017. He was a junior when he left.