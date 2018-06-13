A former New York Police Department official has been sentenced to two years of probation and 180 hours of community service for giving special police benefits to a community leader he considered a friend

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York Police Department official has been sentenced to two years of probation and 180 hours of community service for giving special police benefits to a community leader he considered a friend.

Ex-Deputy Chief Michael Harrington was sentenced in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a charge of misapplication of property valued at $5,000 or more.

Harrington admitted arranging services including a police escort for a funeral, counterterrorism protection at a midtown Manhattan synagogue at Jewish holidays and for disabled children to observe NYPD training.

The 52-year-old Harrington was also fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to the NYPD.