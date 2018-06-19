A former North Carolina town councilman has been convicted of falsely representing himself as a doctor so he could provide expert testimony in court

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina town councilman has been convicted of falsely representing himself as a doctor so he could provide expert testimony in court.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports court officials said 66-year-old Milton LeRoy Byrd, a former Fletcher town councilman, will spend the next three years on supervised probation after his conviction on an obstruction of justice charge.

Byrd appeared as an expert witness on behalf of Monroe Gordon Piland, a doctor and medicinal marijuana activist who was convicted in 2017 of multiple drug crimes.

Prosecutors said Byrd does hold a certification for his work as a respiratory therapist but does not hold any medical or doctoral degrees. Also, a prosecutor doing research said Byrd misspelled the name of the medical school he said he attended.

