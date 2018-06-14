A former northeast Ohio mayor found guilty of running an illegal gambling house and taking bribes in exchange for jobs is appealing his conviction

NILES, Ohio (AP) — A former northeast Ohio mayor found guilty of running an illegal gambling house and taking bribes in exchange for jobs is appealing his conviction.

Ex-Niles Mayor Ralph Infante was sentenced last month to 10 years in prison. His attorney has filed a notice of appeal and asks that Infante be released pending a ruling on that appeal. Specific grounds for the appeal weren’t provided.

The special prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has objected to releasing Infante, citing the seriousness of the charges.

Prosecutors say Infante received nearly $200,000 in unreported cash, income and gifts and ran an illegal gambling house in Girard.

Infante was Niles’ mayor for 24 years before losing the 2015 Democratic primary. Niles is roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.