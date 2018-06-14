A former manager of a defunct credit union on the island of Molokai has been sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling more than $1 million with another employee

HONOLULU (AP) — A former manager of a defunct credit union on the island of Molokai has been sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling more than $1 million with another employee.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Allenie Naeole was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in February to charges of conspiracy to embezzle credit union funds and aggravated identity theft.

Authorities say Naeole conspired with the First Hawaiian Homes Credit Union’s only other permanent employee to steal the money between June 2008 and December 2015.

Federal prosecutor Rebecca Perlmutter says the employees’ actions caused the end of the credit union. She says the actual amount taken was higher but authorities were unable to recover records before 2008.

Naeole was also ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com