BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A former Detroit-area judge will hear evidence against a Livingston County judge who is accused of misconduct.

William Giovan was appointed Thursday as special master in the ethics matter against Theresa Brennan. The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission filed a complaint against her this week, and her fellow judges subsequently suspended her from hearing any cases.

Brennan is accused of failing to disclose a personal relationship with a state police officer during a murder case. She’s also accused of using staff to perform personal duties for her on county time.

The complaint says she failed to disqualify herself from cases involving friends or court staff.

Brennan hasn’t publicly responded to the 66-page complaint. It could ultimately lead to her removal from the bench.