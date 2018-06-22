MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates will lead an independent investigation into a report that Minneapolis police officers have repeatedly asked medical responders to sedate people with the powerful tranquilizer ketamine.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Yates’ appointment Friday.

Yates says Minneapolis has pledged to fully cooperate.

A draft report obtained by the Star Tribune said the drug caused heart or breathing failure in some instances and suspects had to be revived or intubated.

The Minneapolis Office of Police Conduct investigation found the number of documented ketamine injections during police calls increased from three in 2012 to 62 last year.

Yates was a high-ranking Justice Department official at the end of the Obama administration and acting attorney general under President Donald Trump until she was fired for not defending the travel ban executive order.