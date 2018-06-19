A former Delaware teacher accused of seeking sex with a child has been sentenced to 12 years in prison

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware teacher accused of seeking sex with a child has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 38-year-old Joshua Rutherford was sentenced Tuesday. Court records say the former Smyrna High School track coach answered an ad seeking “family love, all taboos, no limits” in 2016. Records say Rutherford was talking to an undercover investigator he believed was the father of a 14-year-old girl.

Rutherford told the investigator he had met minors for sex. He was later arrested when he tried to meet the girl and her father. Records say Rutherford has pleaded guilty to attempted inducement of a minor as part of a plea deal. The deal dropped another charge of attempted inducement and two charges of seeking child pornography.

