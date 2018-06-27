AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former athletic director at Baylor University has claimed regents schemed to make black football players scapegoats for a decades-long problem of sexual assault at the nation’s largest Baptist school.

Excerpts taken from Ian McCaw’s June 19 deposition appear in documents filed Wednesday in a federal lawsuit pending against Baylor. Ten women are suing the school over how it handled their allegations of sexual assault.

Baylor was engulfed in a sexual assault scandal surrounding its football team in 2016 and fired former coach Art Briles and demoted former president Ken Starr in 2016. McCaw is now athletic director at Liberty University in Virginia.

McCaw says Baylor’s former police chief discouraged sexual assault reporting and ignored some rape reports.

Baylor officials said McCaw’s testimony is “selectively quoted” and based on speculation.