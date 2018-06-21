PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Beaverton basketball coach has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years of probation for sexually abusing a teenage girl he met through work.
KOIN-TV reported Wednesday 34-year-old Laurence Metz was convicted of two counts of sex abuse.
Metz was a coach at Club Villa Sport, Metz Basketball Academy and The Courts in Beaverton when he was arrested Oct. 6 after he was accused of abusing a teenage girl.
He was originally arrested on four counts of sex abuse, but two counts were dismissed.
Washington County deputies said they began looking into allegations against Metz in December 2016.
As a part sentencing, Metz also will have to go through a sex offender treatment program.
