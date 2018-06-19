The worst danger has passed at a northern Nevada wildfire that has burned nearly 2 square miles (5 sq. kilometers) of mostly rangeland in the Smith Valley southeast of Carson City

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The worst danger has passed at a northern Nevada wildfire that has burned nearly 2 square miles (5 sq. kilometers) of mostly rangeland in the Smith Valley southeast of Carson City.

Officials for the Sierra Front Incident Management Team said Tuesday they have lifted all evacuation orders and road closures associated with the Upper Colony Fire.

The fire that broke out Sunday afternoon is now estimated to be 35 percent contained.

Sierra Front spokesperson Erin Holland says full containment is expected by Wednesday.

No structures have been damaged or injuries reported.

The cause of the wild land blaze remains under investigation.