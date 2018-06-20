Residents in the Eureka school district have rejected an opt-out of the state property tax freeze

EUREKA, S.D. (AP) — Residents in the Eureka school district have rejected an opt-out of the state property tax freeze.

The American News reports Tuesday’s vote was 117 voters for the measure and 218 against.

The proposal was for a six-year opt out at $300,000 per year, to help balance the district budget.

Superintendent Bo Beck says he’s disappointed with the outcome.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com