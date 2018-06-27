EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The city of Eugene has given residents a narrow window to set off fireworks this Fourth of July.

The Register-Guard reports that the City Council approved a change to the city’s fireworks ordinance, restricting the public’s use of fireworks to July 3 and 4. Fireworks also are allowed for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The council’s action last month also banned the use of all fireworks that are audible from distances of 50 feet or more.

It’s the second time in four years that the council has clamped down on fireworks, both legal and illegal. The council in 2014 restricted the use of fireworks to 16 days. The action came in response to noise complaints.

