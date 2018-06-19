Sen. Joni Ernst criticizes President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods as "nothing more than a tax on Iowa farm families." She says the escalating trade war is putting the livelihoods of our rural communities in the crosshairs.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst has harsh words for President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods.
The Republican senator from Iowa, in a significant parting of ways with Trump, says the tariffs “are nothing more than a tax on Iowa farm families.”
In a statement released Tuesday Ernst said the “escalating trade war is putting the livelihoods of our rural communities in the crosshairs.”
She says she supports Trump’s effort to equalize a trade imbalance but the United States should focus on access to new markets and completing new trade deals rather than imposing dangerous tariffs.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- Trump defiant as crisis grows over family separation at the border
Trump says he’ll impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion in goods from China in addition to tariffs announced earlier, which Ernst says puts U.S. producers at risk of permanently losing valuable market access.