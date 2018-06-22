BEND, Ore. (AP) — Environmental advocates are calling out the Oregon Department of Transportation and its contractors for applying a weedkiller along a highway near Sister that unintentionally killed hundreds of ponderosa pine trees.

The Bulletin reported Thursday that environmentalists argued during the comment period for a U.S. Forest Service project to remove dead and dying trees that the various groups involved in the project didn’t abide by instructions on the chosen herbicide from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Sisters District Ranger Ian Reid says the transportation department, the Forest Service and Jefferson County Public Works chose to use the weedkiller Perspective to kill flammable roadside plants on a stretch of highway northwest of Sisters.

Reid says at the time, the EPA’s instructions on the product did not specify it could damage nearby ponderosa pines.

