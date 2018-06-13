The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a temporary staffing agency over allegations that it failed to address sexual harassment complaints made by four women who were assigned to the Albuquerque Police Department's records unit
The commission filed the lawsuit against Select Staffing in federal court Wednesday. It claims the four women were subjected to pervasive unwelcome sexual comments and touching.
Managers with Select Staffing were not immediately available to comment.
The lawsuit is seeking back wages for the women along with compensatory and punitive damages. It also asks for a permanent injunction to keep the company from engaging in any gender-discriminatory practices.
Mary Jo O’Neill, a regional attorney with the commission, says the case is more distressing because the misconduct occurred in a police unit.
A police spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about the allegations.