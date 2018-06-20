An employee at North Carolina's Central Prison has been attacked by two inmates

The Department of Public Safety told news outlets the attack happened about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the prison in Raleigh. Forty-four-year-old unit manager Brent Soucier was attacked with a homemade weapon in a housing area of the prison. He was taken to a hospital. There was no word on his condition. He’s been with the prison system for 19 years.

Prison officials say Soucier was attacked by inmates Jaquan Lane and Andrew Ellis. They were taken to a hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Lane was serving a seven–year sentence for robbery. Ellis is serving a three-year sentence for weapons violations.

The State Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation.