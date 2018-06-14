An emergency slide was accidentally deployed from a plane as it sat at a Connecticut airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — An emergency slide was accidentally deployed from a plane at a Connecticut airport, causing the flight to be delayed for several hours.
Delta officials at Bradley International Airport tell WVIT-TV the chute was deployed before passengers boarded a flight to Detroit Thursday afternoon.
No one was hurt, and no damage has been reported.
Delta says the flight had 158 passengers, and about two dozen went on the later flight while the rest were accommodated on other flights.
___
Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com