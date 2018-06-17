Residents of a coastal North Carolina city have a new option for Internet service

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Residents of an eastern North Carolina city have a new option for Internet service.

The Daily Advance reports that Eastern Shore Communications is serving customers in Elizabeth City. The city government is its first business customer.

The Cape Charles, Va., provider, began talks two years ago with the city and struck a deal allowing it to put equipment on the city’s water towers. That lets it provide service at a lower cost. In return, it will share revenue with the city.

City officials have said they hope the deal will bring competition and make it easier for households to get high-speed connections. The area has also been served by CenturyLink and Spectrum.

Residents will need wireless antennas installed at their home for a one-time fee to use Eastern Shore’s service.