SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Supporters of a failed election reform initiative are asking the Utah Supreme Court to intervene in their case and allow voters to weigh in on the measure.

The Count My Vote group said Friday it’s asking the court to disqualify requests by nearly 3,000 voters to remove signatures from a petition in support of the initiative. The group said the process for removing signatures is unconstitutional.

Supporters of the reform appeared to have met the threshold for getting on the ballot last month, but then opponents launched a campaign urging petition-signers to rescind their names. When the final tally was released, supporters came up short and failed to secure a spot on the ballot.

The reform would have made it easier for politicians to qualify for primary elections without going through party conventions.