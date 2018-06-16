State and local officials have announced an effort to combat sex trafficking in Omaha during the NCAA Men's College World Series this month

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State and local officials have announced an effort to combat sex trafficking in Omaha during the NCAA Men’s College World Series this month.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a panel of officials — including Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Gov. Pete Ricketts and state Attorney General Doug Peterson — introduced Thursday the Not On My Watch effort.

Volunteers will pass out informational cards around TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, where the series is played. A message is already being regularly displayed on a large electronic billboard in the area listing indicators of someone trafficking a victim.

According to the Women’s Fund of Omaha, which is leading the effort, 900 people are sold for sex online in Nebraska every month. The group says about 75 percent show signs of being trafficked.

