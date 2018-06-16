One of Alabama's first black school superintendents has died

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — One of Alabama’s first black school superintendents has died.

A funeral service was set for noon Saturday for Robert Brown, who served as superintendent of Greene County’s school for a decade beginning in 1970.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Brown died of natural causes on June 10. He was 95.

Brown was the son of sharecroppers who grew up in rural west Alabama. He graduated from high school in Birmingham and attended Alabama A&M University before returning to the Black Belt region.

There, he was named Greene County’s school superintendent in a time of rapid change during the civil rights movement.

Brown was inducted in to the Black Belt Hall of Fame at the University of West Alabama in 2013. Daughter Renetta Brown calls her father a driven person.

___

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com