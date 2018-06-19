Police say a man has been trapped when a tractor-trailer pulled down a pole in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man has been trapped when a tractor-trailer pulled down a pole in a Massachusetts city.

The truck was in Brockton early Tuesday morning when it pulled down a police and wires on North Main and Division streets, trapping the driver in the wires.

National Grid has shut down power in the area. Brockton firefighters are on scene with utility officials to extricate the man. Police are urging locals to avoid traveling in the area. No further information is known on what caused the accident.