Authorities say a driver barely escaped after his car got stuck on railroad tracks and was struck by a train in southeastern Pennsylvania

ALBURTIS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a driver barely escaped after his car got stuck on railroad tracks and was struck by a train in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Alburtis police say the accident occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday. They say the driver was unfamiliar with the area and “misread the intersection,” causing his car to get hung up on the tracks.

A westbound Norfolk Southern train was approaching at the time and tried to avoid the vehicle. But it was totaled when the trains struck it.

The driver’s name has not been released. Authorities say he won’t face any charges.

The train was traveling from Jersey City, New Jersey, to Rutherford, Pennsylvania. No one aboard the train was injured.