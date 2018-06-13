A pickup truck driver who led authorities on a 90-minute freeway chase northeast of Los Angeles apparently has shot himself

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A pickup truck driver who led authorities on a 90-minute freeway chase in Southern California apparently has shot himself.

The chase ended Wednesday afternoon on a dirt shoulder of Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass northeast of Los Angeles.

KNBC-TV reports that the driver was suspected of stealing guns from his family in Orange County but was expected to return them. However, a family member called police and he took off in a U-Haul truck.

The chase reached speeds of 80 mph or more, with the driver calmly smoking a cigarette as he weaved through traffic in three counties.

The truck stopped in the Cajon Pass after its front tires blew.

TV stations reported that the driver put a gun to his neck. His body was pulled from the truck.