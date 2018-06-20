Fargo businesses say they're counting on a new ordinance allowing public drinking at downtown events to generate additional traffic this summer

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo businesses say they’re counting on a new ordinance allowing public drinking at downtown events to generate additional traffic this summer.

The City Commission on Monday granted a liquor license to the Downtown Community Partnership for vendors participating in the organization’s events.

KVRR says hundreds of thousands of people visit downtown Fargo each summer to take in various events, including the Street Fair and Corks and Canvas. Great Plains Hospitality operations director Cody Nelson expects more people drawn to the events will be visiting downtown businesses.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig cast the only dissenting vote against the license, saying it should apply to all events throughout the city, not just downtown.

___

Information from: KVRR-TV, http://kftv.com