A Dunkin' Donuts shop in Baltimore is no longer offering customers coupons if they report workers shouting in foreign languages to management
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Dunkin’ Donuts shop in Baltimore is no longer offering customers coupons if they report workers shouting in foreign languages to management.
The Baltimore Sun reports the sign in the store on West 41st Street was removed after it created a stir on social media.
A photo of the sign was posted Monday on Twitter by a displeased customer. It read: “If you hear any of our staff SHOUTING in a language other than ENGLISH Please call … immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for FREE Coffee and a pastry.”
In a statement, Dunkin’ Donuts said a general manager of the shop posted the sign “based on her personal judgment.” The franchise owner thought the sign was inappropriate and had it removed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- Trump defiant as crisis grows over family separation at the border
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com