A state historical highway marker will be dedicated this month to a diplomat from Virginia who helped 1,200 Hungarian Jews escape the Holocaust
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A state historical highway marker will be dedicated this month to a diplomat from Virginia who helped 1,200 Hungarian Jews escape the Holocaust.
Lynchburg native James Rives Childs served in the U.S. Army as a code breaker in France during World War I. After working for the American Relief Administration in the Balkans and the Soviet Union, Childs began a 30-year diplomatic career.
During World War II, as charge d’affaires for the American Legation in Tangier, Morocco, he helped Hungarian Jews obtain visas to Spanish Morocco.
In 1946, President Harry Truman presented Childs with the Medal of Freedom. Childs also served as a U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. Childs died in Richmond in 1987.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- NASA rover knocked out as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars
The highway marker will be dedicated in Lynchburg on June 25.