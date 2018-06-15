Detroit's federally funded demolition program is facing criticism for its lack of diversity with only 26 percent of the blight remediation work going to minority-owned companies

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s federally funded demolition program is facing criticism for its lack of diversity with only 26 percent of the blight remediation work going to minority-owned companies.

A Detroit Free Press analysis of public records has found that just 16 percent of the federal dollars disbursed in the city’s demolition program have been awarded to black-owned firms.

Critics and some officials argue that there are many minority business owners to complete the work but they’re being shut out of consideration.

Deb Taitt owns Smash Wrecking. She says the fight for access to contracts has been going on for years. Taitt suggests creating a program for small contractors to participate and grow.

City officials recognize the need to grow a more diverse group of contractors within the demolition program but say they’re limited in part by state and federal policies.

