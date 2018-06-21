BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Deschutes County sheriff says a deputy fatally shot someone while responding to a disturbance at a campsite southwest of Bend.

Sheriff Shane Nelson said the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the Deschutes National Forest. He told KTVZ that two deputies performed CPR to no avail.

Nelson and another department official declined to say what led to the shooting, but said no deputies were injured. Officials have yet to release the name, age or gender of the person killed.

The Bulletin reports this is the fourth time since August 2016 that law enforcement officers in Deschutes County have been involved in fatal encounters.