DENVER (AP) — Denver police are planning to launch a pilot program for collecting racial and ethnic data on the people stopped by officers.

The Denver Post reports the pilot project will begin in mid-July for the district that covers the city’s northeast side and run for three months.

Lisa Calderon, co-chair of the Colorado Latino Forum’s Denver chapter, says officers will be required to fill out electronic forms that include describing the reason they stopped a person, what race or ethnicity they believe the person to be and how long the stop lasted.

Calderon says the project aims to measure “an officer’s perception in initiating a contact.”

Denver independent monitor Nick Mitchell says officials will evaluate the program after it ends and make changes.

