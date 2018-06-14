A Florida judge being considered for a key federal post is running into opposition from Democrats despite the support of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge being considered for a key federal post is running into opposition from Democrats despite the support of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

A U.S. Senate committee on Thursday narrowly voted to send the nomination of Allen Winsor to the full Senate. President Donald Trump picked Winsor to succeed U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle for a spot in the Northern District of Florida. Winsor is currently a Florida appeals court judge.

A spokeswoman for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein said she voted against Winsor based on his record working for Attorney General Pam Bondi. Winsor, for example, argued in a legal brief that recognizing same sex marriages from other states would “impose significant public harm.”

Both Nelson and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio recommended Winsor to President Trump.